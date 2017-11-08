Blind couple denied Uber ride in Boston - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Blind couple denied Uber ride in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A blind Massachusetts couple was denied service from Uber on Saturday because of their service dog.

Now, The Boston Police Department is investigating.

A blind woman ordered an Uber Saturday night through a pilot program for riders with disabilities.

When her boyfriend, who is also blind, came down to unlock the door, the driver noticed the service dog and took off dragging the man for several blocks.

“He rolled down his passenger side rear window and said that he did not take dogs and we both explained to him that according to the law and Uber’s policies he’s required to take the guide dog,” explained the woman.

Boston Police say the driver is no longer offering rides.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority issued a statement saying they are happy Uber is investigating the incident.

