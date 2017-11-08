URI students to participate in half-naked run

By: News Staff

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at the University of Rhode Island plan to run nearly naked on Wednesday evening.

The Student Alumni Association will be hosting the 6th annual “Nearly Naked Mile” event to benefit the poor and homeless.

According to the university, participants will take a cold weather jog fully clothed but as the race progresses, they will remove them to run in little clothing including bathing suits, crop, tank tops, and shorts.

“This event is unique and fun for students, but what I am most looking forward to is raising awareness for an important issue,” said Gillian Male of Easton, Mass., the director of this year’s Nearly Naked Mile.

The clothes that are removed will be donated to the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale.

This twist on a clothing drive starts at 4:30 p.m. at the URI Quadrangle, Kingston Campus.

