Pawtucket police arrest, charge kidnapping suspects - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket police arrest, charge kidnapping suspects

Posted: Updated:
Gelpi Gelpi
Freitas Freitas

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested two Pawtucket residents involved in kidnapping a woman.

27-year-old Joylinn Gelpi and 27-year-old Rafael Freitas are both being charged for holding a woman against her will in a basement apartment in Pawtucket for over a month.

Police say the incident took place on Drolet Avenue in Pawtucket.

The unidentified victim told officers that she was repeatedly physically and mentally abused by the two suspects.

Gelpi is being charged with following:

  • Kidnapping
  • Involuntary servitude
  • Mayhem
  • Conspiracy

Freitas is facing the following charges:

  • Kidnapping
  • 1st degree sexual assault
  • Involuntary servitude
  • Mayhem
  • Conspiracy

Police say the investigation is on-going with more possible charges to follow.

Both Gelpi and Freitas will be arraigned in 6th District Court Wednesday afternoon.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.