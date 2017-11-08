Pawtucket police arrest, charge kidnapping suspects

Gelpi
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested two Pawtucket residents involved in kidnapping a woman.
27-year-old Joylinn Gelpi and 27-year-old Rafael Freitas are both being charged for holding a woman against her will in a basement apartment in Pawtucket for over a month.
Police say the incident took place on Drolet Avenue in Pawtucket.
The unidentified victim told officers that she was repeatedly physically and mentally abused by the two suspects.
Gelpi is being charged with following:
- Kidnapping
- Involuntary servitude
- Mayhem
- Conspiracy
Freitas is facing the following charges:
- Kidnapping
- 1st degree sexual assault
- Involuntary servitude
- Mayhem
- Conspiracy
Police say the investigation is on-going with more possible charges to follow.
Both Gelpi and Freitas will be arraigned in 6th District Court Wednesday afternoon.
