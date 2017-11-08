Cranston Police seek break-in suspect

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, RI, (WLNE) — Cranston Police are seeking help identifying a man wanted for a recent break-in.

Police released a video Wednesday of a break-in that occurred on October 9th, in 700 block of Pontiac Ave.

The suspect appears to be wearing a white hoodie, ball cap and dark pants. He is also seen carrying a flashlight.

Police ask for your help with identifying this individual. If you have any information or recognize this man they urge you to contact the Cranston Police Department and ask for Detective Ryan at 401-942-2211.

