Taunton machete attacker faces judge - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Taunton machete attacker faces judge

Posted: Updated:
Thomas Vargas Thomas Vargas

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) – A man arrested for stabbing a female and her pit bull with a machete is being held without bail following a dangerousness hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Vargas, 45, of Taunton was held without bail for up to 120 days in connection to endangerment of a woman and her dog in September.

Vargas was charged with Animal Cruelty and Assault and Battery and is scheduled to appear in court again in December.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.