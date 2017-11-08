Taunton machete attacker faces judge

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) – A man arrested for stabbing a female and her pit bull with a machete is being held without bail following a dangerousness hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Vargas, 45, of Taunton was held without bail for up to 120 days in connection to endangerment of a woman and her dog in September.

Vargas was charged with Animal Cruelty and Assault and Battery and is scheduled to appear in court again in December.

