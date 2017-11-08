Seekonk Police seek credit card thieves

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, M.A. (WLNE) — Seekonk Police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for fraudulent purchases with a stolen credit card.

Pictures from surveillance footage shows the suspects walking into Wal-Mart on October 15, 2017.

It is suspected that a stolen credit card was used to make purchases that amounted to over $1,000, police said.

If you have any information on these individuals they ask that you call the Seekonk Police Department and ask for the Detective Division at: (508) 336-8123.

