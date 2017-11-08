Dozens displaced following Providence apartment fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dozens displaced following Providence apartment fire

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An apartment fire early Wednesday evening left 20-30 people displaced, authorities said.

Providence Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched to Olney Tower Apartments just after 8:00 p.m., for the report of a fire on the fifth floor. 

Upon arrival, the sprinkler system was engaged, flooding the fifth floor and the floors below. Residents from the first through fifth floors were evacuated as a result. 

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing.

