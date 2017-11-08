More security measure to come at URI

By: News Staff

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Tighter security should be expected at parts of the University of Rhode Island officials announced on Wednesday.

URI is adding new security to the Ryan Center for the upcoming basketball season.

Those measures will include metal detecting wands at every entrance.

This type of security is standard at most college arenas.

The venue will also continue to implement its bag search policy.

Parking is also changed all parking will be at the plains road lot.

