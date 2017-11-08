Investigation underway after car crashed through home

By: John Krinjak

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Just before 5:00 p.m., Wednesday night, a quiet evening for residents at a home on Washington street quickly became anything but.

"I was on my computer, sitting on my computer desk. Everything was calm, I was sitting on Facebook and then the next thing you know, blam, the whole house shook. It sounded like a stick of dynamite going off," said resident Raymond Jackman.

A pickup truck going the wrong way went off the road, off a retaining wall, and right into this basement.

"I actually fell out of my computer chair, onto the floor, because he hit the house so hard. The whole house shook,” said.

When Raymond Jackman went downstairs, he found bricks everywhere, the truck still smoldering, and the driver trapped inside.

"I went over and said is there still anybody in it. And he was in it. He was like half conscious and bleeding out of his mouth and he said help me," added Jackman.

Police said they are still investigating and say speed may have been a factor.

“You live on a Main Road, you have these people, and I don't say that it's him necessarily, but people tend to drive fast on main roads, and they tend to be dangerous, and things like this do happen," said Lieutenant John Malloy with the West Warwick Police Department. "It's very lucky that he didn't hit a pedestrian"

Jackman said had the car hit in a slightly different location, this all could have been much worse.

"We would have been dead right now. If this wall was higher. He would have been in the house," said Jackman. "It's just scary. Makes you think of how close you can come to death."

The truck was successfully removed, and the house as been declared structurally sound.

The Red Cross is helping out the ten people who live there.

