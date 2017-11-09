Amazon hiring event taking place in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Amazon hiring event taking place in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Amazon is holding a major hiring event Thursday morning for seasonal positions at their customer fulfillment facilities across New England.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m. Thursday at the Providence Marriott Hotel on Orms Street.

The company is offering part-time seasonal jobs and if applicants qualify, they could be hired on the spot.

It is important to note that thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays last year. The company does expect to continue that trend this year.

The jobs require 20 to 29 hours per week with the potential for overtime, and pays up to $16.75 an hour. Shift schedules vary as do responsibilities.

The event runs until 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Applicants will need to provide their IDs and employment eligibility if hired.

