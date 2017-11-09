‘Fun Home’ actress returns home

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tony Award winning musical “Fun Home” is currently running at the Providence Performance Center through Sunday, November 12th.

However, it is a return home for one of the actresses on stage.

Susan Moniz plays “Helen” in the musical. She grew up in East Providence and went to Rhode Island College.

Moniz stopped by ABC6 News to talk to about the role and this homecoming.

Watch the full interview above.

