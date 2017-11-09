North Smithfield teen arrested for child molestation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Smithfield teen arrested for child molestation

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — An 18-year-old male was arrested child molestation, according to police.

Justin Rapoza, of North Smithfield, was arrested after a complaint was filed by a parent of a 14-year-old female.

The juvenile female told police during her interview that Rapoza forced her to engage in a sexual act with him during school hours.

Rapoza was charged with one count of first degree child molestation/sexual assault.

He was arraigned on Wednesday at third District Court and was held without bail.

A pending bail hearing is scheduled for later this month.

