North Smithfield teen arrested for child molestation

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — An 18-year-old male was arrested child molestation, according to police.

Justin Rapoza, of North Smithfield, was arrested after a complaint was filed by a parent of a 14-year-old female.

The juvenile female told police during her interview that Rapoza forced her to engage in a sexual act with him during school hours.

Rapoza was charged with one count of first degree child molestation/sexual assault.

He was arraigned on Wednesday at third District Court and was held without bail.

A pending bail hearing is scheduled for later this month.

