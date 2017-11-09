RI State Police cruiser stolen during traffic stop - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI State Police cruiser stolen during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating after a police cruiser was stolen Thursday morning.

State Police say the incident occurred during a traffic stop on Route 146 at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.

The cruiser was recovered after being abandoned in Providence at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Mashapaug Street.

Police are currently searching for the suspect and the incident is under investigation.

