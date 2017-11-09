UPDATE: Two violent incidents spark chaos in Providence

By: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston Police said Thursday evening that the white pick-up truck involved in the shootout on I-95 North was stopped in their City.

Colonel Michael Winquist of the Cranston Police Department said earlier on Thursday that officers were on the look-out for a white truck, and that the cruiser theft suspect may have been hiding in the truck's bed.

The suspected pick-up was approached and stopped for basic traffic violations, Winquist said, but as the officer was walking up to the truck, it took off, causing Cranston officers to initiate a vehicle pursuit. As the pick-up truck crossed into Providence, Cranston abandoned the chase. It is unclear why the truck fled from the traffic stop.

Then, around 10:45 a.m., numerous shots were heard as a heavy law enforcement presence fired upon a large white pick-truck on the Rt. 6 on-ramp that connects with 95 North.

The plates numbers from the pick-up truck that was stopped in Cranston matched the plates from the truck involved in the shooting.

Authorities then announced that the person killed in the officer involved shooting Thursday was not the suspect that stole the State Police detective cruiser.

Police told ABC6 News Donald Morgan, 35, is still at large, wanted for his connection to a theft of a Rhode Island State Police detective cruiser on Thursday.

"He allegedly stole the cruiser when a trooper stopped to check on an accident Route 146 at approximately 9 a.m. today," said Laura Meade-Kirk with the Rhode Island State Police. "The cruiser was recovered shortly afterwards, when it was found abandoned in Providence."

Morgan was still wearing handcuffs when last seen, ABC6 News learned.

It was originally reported that this shooting, a shooting that killed a unknown man and critically injured an unknown woman, was connected to the pursuit of the suspect in the stolen cruiser incident.

Both incidents are currently under heavy investigation by Providence Police and Rhode Island State Police. Due to the location, the ramps to I-95 out of downtown Providence around the area of the Providence Place mall, and from Rt. 6 were closed until 6:00 p.m.

Officials from the FBI were present at the time of the shooting, but sources told ABC6 News that the FBI was not the agency to fire the fatal shot, and are no longer actively assisting in the investigation.

Police said late Thursday evening that no weapons or firearms were located inside the white pick-up truck.

The female is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Providence Police said there were body cameras in use, and footage is being reviewed.

ABC6 News is on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

