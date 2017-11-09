Pawtucket man charged with trafficking Fentanyl, crack cocaine - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket man charged with trafficking Fentanyl, crack cocaine

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Pawtucket man has been charged with trafficking crack cocaine and fentanyl Thursday, the US Attorney’s office says.

A federal criminal complaint was filed against David J. Reis, 40, of Pawtucket, charging Reis with possession with the intent to distribute at least 28 grams of cocaine base in addition to an undisclosed amount of fentanyl.

The complaint was announced Thursday by Acting United States Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch; Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves; and Michael J. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division.

According to court documents, the Pawtucket Police Special Squad Narcotic Unit received information that Reis had allegedly distributed large quantities of cocaine across Pawtucket.

As part of an investigation Pawtucket Police executed a court ordered search of Reis’ residence and seized close to 200 grams of crack cocaine, 10 plastic bags full of a substance later identified as fentanyl, along with packaging materials and cutting agents generally associated with the distribution of narcotics.

The US Attorney’s office clarifies that “a criminal complaint is merely an allegation and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Reis is currently being held in custody on Rhode Island state charges awaiting trial.

