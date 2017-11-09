Massachusetts man arrested for bringing child porn to RI

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested in Rhode Island after federal prosecutors say he transported child pornography into the state.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Stephen Dambruch says 34-year old Fetahe Makonnen, of Malden, had travelled to Rhode Island on Oct. 28 with the purpose of sharing the illegal images.

Authorities say Makonnen had unknowingly been communicating for months online and by phone with members of the Rhode Island State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Expecting to meet with the person to view and share pornography, he was apprehended with two thumb drives containing images and videos involving prepubescent children.

Makonnen has been charged with travelling in interstate commerce for the purpose of transporting child pornography, and held on $10,000 surety bail.

His public defender declined to comment.

