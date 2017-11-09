UPDATE: I-195 West closed in Fairhaven following sewage truck rollover

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FAIRHAVEN, MA – An accident involving a tanker truck and thousands of gallons of raw sewage has left major roadways closed and sent two people to the hospital in serious condition.

At 3:32pm, Fairhaven Police and Fire departments responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 195 West between the Alden Road. and Adams Street overpass.

Fairhaven Fire Department says that the crash involved a pick-up truck and a septic tank truck carrying approximately 3,000 gallons of sewage which spilled across the roadway.

Fairhaven EMS transported one driver to Rhode Island Hospital and a Med-flight helicopter transported another driver to Rhode Island Hospital as well.

At this both patients are in serious condition, says Fairhaven Fire. The names of both drivers have not been revealed at this time.

Traffic in the West bound lane of Route 195 was diverted as the highway had to be closed to remove the vehicles and conduct clean-up of the septic waste.

Massachusetts State Police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident, while Frank Corp, a private environmental services firm, as well as the Mass Department of Environmental Protection, are conducting a clean up of the scene.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017