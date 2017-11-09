Mardi Gras, Cranston's nightclub multiplex, set to close

By News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Mardi Gras Multi Club, the nightclub and entertainment complex located on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston, is set to close its doors after nearly 30 years in business.

Owner John Readey confirmed with ABC6 that the complex, featuring a Latin dance club, Caribbean themed beach bar, a country music bar, and more all under the same roof, is closing for good on November 30th.

In a Facebook post, longtime Mardi Gras bartender Larry Caron reminisced on the good times that working at the club had given him. “I have met so many amazing people over the last 3 decades,” said Caron, “I can't even put it into words. I want to thank all of my customers over the years for joining me in this journey.”

Mardi Gras will stay open for the next three weekends, as well as the final two days of the month before closing closing its doors for the final time at the end of the month.

Readey says he hopes Rhode Islanders will come to visit the nightclub one last time before it closes. He’s owned nightclubs for 39 years, he says, and there’s always a great turnout on the clubs’ opening and closing nights.

“People love weddings and they love funerals,” Readey says, “beginnings and ends”.

