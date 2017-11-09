Police seek man who flashed RWU student

By: News Staff

BRISTOL R.I. (WLNE) — Bristol Police and Roger Williams Public Safety are looking for a male suspect on charges of disorderly conduct-indecent exposure.

Tuesday around 12:30 A.M. Bristol Police received a call from Roger Williams Public Safety. A male suspect exposed himself towards a female student near the Fine Arts Building.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt. He walked away after the incident, leaving the area of the crime.

Bristol Police and Roger Williams Public Safety conducted an immediate search of the area with no results. The investigation is still ongoing through both departments.

