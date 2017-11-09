Police seek man who flashed RWU student - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police seek man who flashed RWU student

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Bristol Police Department Courtesy of the Bristol Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BRISTOL R.I. (WLNE) — Bristol Police and Roger Williams Public Safety are looking for a male suspect on charges of disorderly conduct-indecent exposure.

Tuesday around 12:30 A.M. Bristol Police received a call from Roger Williams Public Safety. A male suspect exposed himself towards a female student near the Fine Arts Building.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt. He walked away after the incident, leaving the area of the crime.

Bristol Police and Roger Williams Public Safety conducted an immediate search of the area with no results. The investigation is still ongoing through both departments.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.