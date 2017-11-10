Brown Bears Prepare For Football At Fenway Park

Brown University Press Release

The Bears: Brown (2-6, 0-5 Ivy) dropped its fifth straight game, falling to Yale, 34-7, Friday evening at the Yale Bowl. The Bears scored on a four-yard touchdown pass from senior Thomas Linta to sophomore Livingstone Harriott.

The Big Green: Dartmouth (6-2, 3-2 Ivy) stayed in the race for the Ivy League title by upsetting first place Cornell, 10-7 on Saturday in Hanover, NH. The Big Green trail first place Yale (4-1) by one game and are tied with Cornell, Columbia and Harvard with a 3-2 record for second place in the league standings.

Brown Football: Class of 2018: Brown will be honoring its 25 seniors in ceremonies prior to Friday’s game at Fenway Park. This extraordinary group has excelled on the gridiron, and has been a major force in the community and classroom. Brown’s 25 seniors are: Jalen Broome, Matthew Byer, Adrian Caesar, Connor Coughlin, Gideon Dixon, Brett Estes, Clay Eubank, Richard Jarvis, Thomas Kutschke, Thomas Linta, Zach Marti, James Martino, Christian Montano, Zach Neill, Keegan O’Hern, Jack Palmore, Ben Rosenblatt, Sam Russell, Jared Shimberg, Terrell Smith, Frank Tull, Austin Werkheiser, Isaac Whitney, Jay Williams and Jacob Wilner.

Chris Berman ‘77 Named Honorary Captain: Award-winning journalist Chris Berman, Brown Class of 1977, will serve as an honorary captain for Friday’s game at Fenway. Berman graduated from Brown with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. His first broadcasting position came while he was a student at Brown as sports director for WBRU Radio and commentator for basketball, football, ice hockey and baseball games. Since graduating from Brown, Berman has become one of America’s most respected, popular and beloved sportscasters of his era during his four decades at ESPN.

Bears-Big Green on NBC Sports Network: Friday’s game will be televised nationally on NBC Sports Network with Paul Burmeister calling the play, Ross Tucker providing the analysis and Carolyn Manno reporting from the sideline.

NO-vember: Since Brown Stadium opened in 1925, the Bears have played at least one November home game each year at the venerable stadium on the East Side of Providence. With this year’s final home game vs. Dartmouth being played at Fenway Park, the Bears will not be playing on their home field in the month of November.

Brown vs. Dartmouth – 95th Meeting: Brown and Dartmouth have met 94 times, dating back to 1894, with the Big Green holding a 58-32-4 series advantage. Last year, Brown built a 24-7 halftime lead and held on for a 24-21 win over the Big Green in Hanover. The deciding points came on a near record 52-yard field goal by Ben Rosenblatt ‘18 at the end of the second half. Dartmouth’s last win over the Bears came in 2015, a 34-18 decision in Providence.

Brown and Dartmouth Back At Fenway…94 Years Later: While most of the series has been played in Providence, R.I. and Hanover, N.H., several early games in the series were played in the Boston area, including in 1922 and 1923 at Fenway Park.

Jarvis 29th Nationally In Sacks: Senior DE Richard Jarvis (Watertown, MA), a First Team All-Ivy, All-New England and FCS All-Star, leads the Brown team with 55 total tackles, eighth best in the Ivy League. He picked up where he left off a year ago with four quarterback sacks for a loss of 28 yards, while forcing a fumble and making eight tackles overall vs. Bryant. His six quarterback sacks rank 29th nationally, while his 1.3 tackles for loss per game rank 47th in the nation. Jarvis had eight tackles vs. Harvard, 1.5 for a loss, including a safety in the end zone. Jarvis had a big game vs. Stetson with nine tackles, two for a loss and a QB sack. He made 10 tackles and forced a fumble vs. Penn. Jarvis also leads the Ivy League and ranks second nationally with four forced fumbles. His 15.5 career QB sacks are third in Brown football history. He led the Ivy League with 18.5 tackles for a loss and recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks in 2016.

Brown’s All-Time Career Sack Leaders

1. Louis Ames (1998-2000) 19

2. Brett Atkins (1993-94) 16

3. Richard Jarvis (2014-2017) 15.5

4. James Develin (2006-2009) 15

5. John Prassas (1978-1980) 14.5

6. Michael Yules (2011-2013) 14

Linta Earns Starting Role At QB: Senior Thomas Linta (Branford, CT) missed games vs. Cornell and Penn due to injury, but returned to the lineup last week vs. Yale. He completed 12-of-39 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs. Linta passed for three fourth quarter TD’s and ran for another in Brown’s Ivy opener vs. Harvard. Overall, he completed 20-of-35 passes for a career high 253 yards vs. the Crimson. He earned a starting role vs. Rhode Island and passed for 226 yards and a touchdown, completing 18 passes. Linta threw for 143 yards and a touchdown vs. Stetson, completing 14-of-21 passes. He threw for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns on 110 completions last year.

More DL: Senior DE Keegan O’Hern (Syracuse, NY) has 20 total tackles for the season, including six for a loss and four quarterback sacks. He had five tackles vs. Penn, and made two tackles for a loss, including a QB sack vs. Bryant. He made three tackles and a quarterback sack vs. URI and had a QB sack vs. Stetson…Sophomore DT Michael Hoecht (Oakwood, OH) has made 32 tackles on the season, including seven for a loss and two quarterback sacks. Hoecht made seven tackles, including two for a loss vs. Yale. He opened the season with five tackles vs. Bryant, while adding a tackle for a loss and recovering a fumble. Hoecht made five tackles, a QB sack and two tackles for loss vs. Harvard, and added four tackles vs. URI…Junior defensive tackle Daryle Banfield (Bronx, NY) made three tackles for a loss vs. Yale and now has 16 total tackles.

Duncan Returns To Lineup: Junior Nick Duncan (St. Louis, MO), Brown’s starting quarterback, was sidelined for the Bears’ games against URI, Stetson and Princeton, but returned vs. Cornell in a relief role, throwing for 136 yards and a touchdown. Duncan passed for 89 yards vs. Penn, completing 13-of-25 passes, while scoring on a five-yard run. He made the most of his first collegiate start, running for two touchdowns (50 and 5 yards), while throwing for another (7 yards) in a win over Bryant. Overall, Duncan threw for 152 yards and ran for 73 yards against the Bulldogs. Duncan saw varsity action against Columbia last season and completed 7 of 16 passes for 62 yards, while rushing seven times for 52 yards.

Williams On the Outside: Bears’ senior outside linebacker Jay Williams (Tucson, AZ) missed last week’s game vs. Yale, but still ranks fourth on the Brown team with 36 total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. He had eight tackles against Stetson, including one for a loss.

Coughlin Leads Bears’ Secondary: Senior FS Connor Coughlin (Medford, NY) ranks second on the Brown team and 12th in the Ivy League with 48 total tackles, including three for a loss. Coughlin, who made a team high seven solo tackles vs. Yale, picked off a pass and made five tackles vs. Penn. He made nine tackles vs. Cornell, and made five tackles vs. Bryant. Coughlin paced the Bears with 11 total tackles vs. URI, including two tackles for a loss and three pass break-ups. He broke up third and fourth down passes in URI’s final possession of the game, and made three tackles vs. Stetson. He made 53 tackles a year ago, including five for a loss. Senior Terrell Smith (Newtown Square, PA) has made 29 tackles this season and intercepted a pass vs. Yale. He registered five total hits vs. Bryant and had three tackles, including one for a loss vs. Stetson. Smith also registered four tackles vs. Penn. Junior corner Jorquel Condomina (Naples, FL), who missed all of last season due to injury, has 20 tackles for the season. He made 10 tackles, including 9 solo stops against Bryant, and had five tackles, while forcing a fumble vs. Cornell.

The Kicking Game: Bears’ head coach Phil Estes will look to senior Ben Rosenblatt (Newton Center, MA) to handle the place kicking duties. He booted a 19-yard field goal in Brown’s win over Rhode Island, and his deep kick-offs have Brown ranked second nationally in kickoff return defense. A transfer from Trinity, who joined the Brown squad for its last three games of 2016, Rosenblatt was named Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week after games vs. Yale and at Dartmouth. His 52-yard field goal at Dartmouth was the 9th-longest in Ivy League history and 2nd-longest in Brown history. Junior Ryan Kopec (Alpharetta, GA) handles the punting duties and is averaging 40.4 yards per punt, second best in the Ivy league, including a long boot of 69 yards. Kopec punted 10 times for a 41.8 yard average vs. Harvard, including a 69 yard boot. He had a big day vs. Penn, punting for a 47.8 yards per punt average, including a 59 yarder. Kopec took over the punting duties at midseason last year and punted nine times for a 39.6 yards per punt average against Bryant.

Where’s Harriott?: Bears’ sophomore Livingstone “LJ” Harriott (Central Islip, NY) is one of the most versatile members of the Bears’ offense and may line up in a number of positions, including quarterback, running back and wide receiver. He caught a four-yard touchdown pass vs. Yale last week. Harriott completed his only pass vs. Bryant, rushed for 41 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards. He completed an 11-yard pass vs. URI, rushed for 27 yards on six carries and caught a 15-yard pass. Last year, he rushed for 336 yards and two touchdowns in six games, threw two passes and caught three passes. He was named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week after a career-best game vs. Yale, rushing for 92 yards on 12 carries and recording his first touchdown on a 52-yard run.

Thompkins Sidelined: Junior ILB Isaiah Thompkins (Middletown, CT), who missed Brown’s last three games and is sidelined indefinitely, has 30 total tackles on the season. Brown’s captain was one of the dominant players on the field against Bryant, making a career high 12 total tackles, two quarterback sacks for a loss of 18 yards and intercepting a pass to end the game. He also picked up a first down on a faked punt, scampering 17 yards. Thompkins made eight tackles vs. Harvard, including a tackle for loss. His nine tackles vs. Stetson paced the Bears, while also registering a quarterback sack and recovering a fumble. Thompkins ranked seventh on last year’s team with 34 tackles, including four for a loss and a quarterback sack.

Jarvis Named National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Semifinalist: Brown senior Richard Jarvis (Watertown, MA), a Biology concentrator and All-Ivy defensive end for the Bears, has been named a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy®. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

Daies and Moodie at Runningback: Bears' freshman Darius Daies (St. Louis, MO) is Brown's leading rusher for the season with 235 yards and leads Brown in scoring with 18 points.

Trailing 14-3 at the half, he stepped up and helped Brown out-score URI 21-0 in the third quarter in the Bears’ 24-21 win over URI for the Governor’s Cup. Daies rushed for 60 yards in the third quarter alone and scored on touchdown runs of 22 and seven yards. He also ran for 18 yards in Brown's final drive, picking up a key first down along the way as Brown ran out the game clock. Overall, Daies rushed for 95 yards on 16 carries. Daies ran for 59 yards and a 12-yard touchdown against Stetson. Daies also had a career-best five receptions vs. Princeton. Junior David Moodie (Sanford, FL) rushed for a team-high 57 yards vs. Yale, including a 46 yard scamper, and now has 204 yards for the season.

Prall and Blandburg Lead Wide Receiver Corps: Sophomore WR Jakob Prall (Tipp City, OH) leads the Bears and ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 5.3 receptions per game. He grabbed a career-high 13 passes for 120 yards vs. Harvard after he pulled down three balls against Bryant. He came back with seven catches for 103 yards against Rhode Island and a team high five receptions for 38 yards vs. Stetson. Sophomore Jaelon Blandburg (Orange County, CA) registered a career high seven catches for 71 yards against Bryant. He came back with six catches vs. Harvard, including a diving 14-yard TD reception. Senior Isaac Whitney (Venice, FL) caught a seven-yard touchdown pass vs. Bryant and made three catches vs. Harvard. He also hauled in an 18-yard touchdown catch vs. URI, making a spectacular catch in the end zone. Sophomore Demetri Jackson (Nashua, NH) had three catches vs. Stetson, including a seven-yard touchdown catch.

Boylan Makes Immediate Impact: Freshman Scott Boylan (Bakersfield, CA) ranks third in the Ivy League in kickoff return average with 23.6 yards per game. He stepped up immediately in Brown’s opener vs. Bryant with a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD, while totaling 119 kickoff return yards. He was named the Ivy League’s Rookie and Special Teams Player of the Week. He also caught a 14-yard TD pass vs. Harvard and returned five kickoffs 91 yards. Boylan is a special teams workhorse, returning four kickoffs 77 yards vs. URI, while also returning two punts.

Weekly Honors and Awards

9/16 Richard Jarvis, DE Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week

STATS FCS Honorable Mention Def. Player of the Week

Scott Boylan, WR Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week

Ivy League Rookie of the Week

Nick Duncan, QB Ivy League Honor Roll

9/23 Jakob Prall, WR Ivy League Honor Roll

Thomas Linta, QB Ivy League Honor Roll

Richard Jarvis, DE Ivy League Honor Roll

Scott Boylan, WR Ivy League Honor Roll

9/30 Darius Daies, RB Ivy League Rookie of the Week

STATS FCS Honorable Mention Rookie of the Week

Connor Coughlin, FS Ivy League Honor Roll

Jakob Prall, WR Ivy League Honor Roll

10/7 Richard Jarvis, DE Ivy League Honor Roll

Darius Daies, RB Ivy League Honor Roll

10/21 Richard Jarvis, DE Ivy League Honor Roll

10/28 Richard Jarvis, DE Ivy League Honor Roll

Ryan Kopec, P Ivy League Honor Roll

11/3 Daryle Banfield, DT Ivy League Honor Roll

Bears In The NFL: Brown has two of its former players on NFL rosters in 2017. Fullback James Develin ’10, an engineering concentrator and defensive end at Brown, enters his fifth season with the New England Patriots. He was the New England Patriots starting fullback in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17 including the 2015 and 2017 Super Bowl Championship teams. Zak DeOssie ‘07 is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl Champion (2008, 2012) for the New York Giants. Coming into the 2017 season, DeOssie is the 2nd-longest tenured Giants player, behind Eli Manning.

Freshmen Travel: Brown’s travel roster vs. Yale showed 12 freshmen traveling to New Haven: Chima Amushie (DB), Scott Boylan (WR/RS) Nathan Brown (DL), Darius Daies (RB), Kingsley Ejiogu-Dike (LB), Tim Forster (LS), Caleb Hill (LB), Jeff Jonke (QB), Michael McGovern (QB), Izayah Powell (DB), Ryan Putman (DE) and BJ Ubani (DB).

Brown Captains: Senior All-Ivy defensive end Richard Jarvis (Watertown, MA) and junior inside linebacker Isaiah Thompkins (Middletown, CT) have been elected captains of the 2017 Brown football team.

Watch The Bears on the Ivy League Network: All of Brown’s home games (except those blacked out by national TV) and its Ivy League away games can be viewed on the Ivy League Network (ILN), available on computer, mobile and tablet devices all without the use of an app. Packages for Brown’s channel are $89.95 for 12 months, $34.95 for four months, $10.95 for one month and $9.95 for a single day. Packages for the League-wide channel, which features everything the network has to offer, are $119.95 for 12 months, $49.95 for four months and $15.95 for one month.

Family Matters: Senior kicker Brett Estes (East Greenwich, RI) is the son of Bears’ head coach Phil Estes. He is expected to challenge for both kicking and punting duties.

Brown Head Coach Phil Estes: Since Phil Estes became head coach of the Bears in 1998, his Brown football teams have captured three Ivy League titles (1999, 2005, 2008), finished second four times, third five times, and overall have finished in the top half of the Ivy League in 16 of his 19 seasons, while compiling an impressive 76-61 Ivy mark (.556), 114-83 (.547) overall. Estes' 76 career Ivy League wins are the most ever at Brown and rank sixth in the Ivy League record book, while his 114 career wins overall rank 10th all-time in the Ivy League. Estes' 197 career games coached at Brown are ninth in Ivy football history. Estes, the 19th head coach in Brown history, is the second winningest coach in Brown football history, guiding the Brown football program to an unprecedented level of success, winning three Ivy League Championships, including Brown’s first ever Ivy outright title in 2005. He has also coached and recruited Brown’s only four Ivy League Players of the Year – Sean Morey ‘99, James Perry ’00, Nick Hartigan ’06 and Buddy Farnham '10. In the 19 years Estes has coached on the East Side, five of his players have gone on to win Super Bowl rings. The select fraternity includes two-time champion James Develin of the New England Patriots (2015, 2017), two-time winner Zak DeOssie of the New York Giants (2008, 2012), the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sean Morey (2006) and New England Patriots’ Drew Inzer (2001) and Chas Gessner (2003).

Phil Estes' Career Coaching Record:

Year School Overall Record Ivy League Record

1998 Brown 7-3 5-2 (Second)

1999 Brown 9-1 6-1 (First) Ivy League Champions

2000 Brown 7-3 4-3 (Third)

2001 Brown 6-3 5-2 (Third)

2002 Brown 2-8 2-5 (Sixth)

2003 Brown 5-5 4-3 (Second)

2004 Brown 6-4 3-4 (Fourth)

2005 Brown 9-1 6-1 (First) Ivy League Champions

2006 Brown 3-6 2-5 (Sixth)

2007 Brown 5-5 4-3 (Third)

2008 Brown 7-3 6-1 (First) Ivy League Champions

2009 Brown 6-4 4-3 (Third)

2010 Brown 6-4 5-2 (Second)

2011 Brown 7-3 4-3 (Second)

2012 Brown 7-3 4-3 (Third)

2013 Brown 6-4 3-4 (Fourth)

2014 Brown 5-5 3-4 (Fifth)

2015 Brown 5-5 3-4 (Fourth)

2016 Brown 4-6 3-4 (Fourth)

The Phil Estes Show at Hope Street Pizza: For the latest on the Brown Football team, listen to the Phil Estes Show every Thursday evening, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on WPRV-AM 790 and hosted by Scott Cordischi, the play-by-play voice of Brown football. Brown fans are invited to attend the show at Hope Street Pizza, listen live on WPRV-AM790, and watch the show on the Ivy League Network (ILN) and Facebook Live. The Estes Show will be taped live on Wednesday this week at Hope Street Pizza, located at 720 Hope Street, on the East Side of Providence.

Listen To Brown Football: Brown’s 10-game football schedule will be aired throughout Rhode Island and Southern New England on WPRV-AM 790 (Providence). The Brown football broadcast team features Scott Cordischi calling the play-by-play, and John Anderson P’11, ‘18 providing the color commentary.

How Do You Say That?

Chima Amushie chee-ma ah-moose-he

Coughlin cog-lin

Dais days

Dovi doe-vee

Ejiohu-Dike EE-jou deek-ay

Goepferich Go-frich

Hoecht hoyte

Ikwechegh ick-weh-jay

Kopec ko-peck

Kutschke kutch-kee

Logie low-gee

Marchie march-ee

Schmelzle shmell-zul

Urbani oo-bani

Football At Fenway: Brown will have the opportunity to compete in one of the most historic and iconic sports facilities in the nation when the Bears host Dartmouth on Friday evening, November 10, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Call 401-863-2773 for more information, or go to RedSox.com/Gridiron for tickets. Award-winning journalists Chris Berman, Brown Class of 1977, will serve as the honorary captain for the game.