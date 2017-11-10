Patriots Re-Claim Martellus Bennett off Waivers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Patriots Re-Claim Martellus Bennett off Waivers

Posted: Updated:

The New England Patriots claimed tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers on Thursday, a day after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers for ``failing to disclose a physical condition.''
        He didn't play in the Packers' 30-17 loss on Monday to the Detroit Lions after being listed as doubtful for the game.         The 30-year-old then sat out practice Wednesday and was listed as having a shoulder injury as Green Bay began preparations for its game Sunday at Chicago.         Now, if he passes a physical, he will be reunited with the team he won a Super Bowl with last season.         ___
        

