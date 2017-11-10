Roger Williams Medical Center recovers stolen patient informatio - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Roger Williams Medical Center recovers stolen patient information

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Roger Williams Medical Center has recovered medical records and documents stolen from dozens of patients back in September, officials say.

A spokesperson for Chartercare, the hospital’s parent company, tells ABC6 that on September 13th 2017, somebody broke into the hospital’s registration area and stole the medical records of over 60 patients.

As of Friday, the spokesperson says that Roger Williams Medical Center, with the help of Providence Police, has recovered the stolen information, and there is no indication that any of it has been misused.

All patients affected by the theft have been notified by the hospital, and are being offered a free one-year credit watch to ensure their information is not misused.

The Chartercare spokesperson told ABC6 that proactive steps are being taken, including additional security cameras, fortification of the registration area, and an increased security presence to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.