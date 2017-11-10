Roger Williams Medical Center recovers stolen patient information

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Roger Williams Medical Center has recovered medical records and documents stolen from dozens of patients back in September, officials say.

A spokesperson for Chartercare, the hospital’s parent company, tells ABC6 that on September 13th 2017, somebody broke into the hospital’s registration area and stole the medical records of over 60 patients.

As of Friday, the spokesperson says that Roger Williams Medical Center, with the help of Providence Police, has recovered the stolen information, and there is no indication that any of it has been misused.

All patients affected by the theft have been notified by the hospital, and are being offered a free one-year credit watch to ensure their information is not misused.

The Chartercare spokesperson told ABC6 that proactive steps are being taken, including additional security cameras, fortification of the registration area, and an increased security presence to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

