Portsmouth man arrested following stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – A Portsmouth man has been arrested after a domestic argument escalated into a stabbing early Friday morning.

Portsmouth Police tell ABC6 that just after midnight on Friday, Portsmouth Police were dispatched to 32 Blue Bill Way for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, Portsmouth Police say they determined that Scott Bruneau, of Portsmouth, and an unidentified 22-year-old male were involved in an argument that escalated into a fist fight. Bruneau then drew a knife and stabbed the 22-year-old twice.

Bruneau was arrested on the scene and charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

