Portsmouth man arrested following stabbing - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Portsmouth man arrested following stabbing

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – A Portsmouth man has been arrested after a domestic argument escalated into a stabbing early Friday morning.

Portsmouth Police tell ABC6 that just after midnight on Friday, Portsmouth Police were dispatched to 32 Blue Bill Way for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, Portsmouth Police say they determined that Scott Bruneau, of Portsmouth, and an unidentified 22-year-old male were involved in an argument that escalated into a fist fight. Bruneau then drew a knife and stabbed the 22-year-old twice.

Bruneau was arrested on the scene and charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.