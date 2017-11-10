Providence Police say officer involved shooting was justified

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The man killed in Thursday’s officer involved shooting in Providence has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Santos.

Santos’ passenger who was also shot remains in the hospital. She has been identified as Christine Demers.

Providence Police held a press briefing Friday afternoon releasing new video that they say demonstrates why officers were justified in firing at the pickup truck that Santos was driving.

"In the officers perception on the scene and certainly in mine after viewing and knowing what I know there is the perception that he is causing a significant and imminent threat to others, to officers, to the general public. They are trained to stop the threat,” said Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements.

Providence and State Police both fired several rounds of ammunition at the white pick up truck on the on-ramp next to the Providence Place Mall after a high speed pursuit.

Col. Clements says approximately 40 rounds were fired by police. Five Providence Police officers fired their weapons, firing off about 20 shots.

"When there's imminent threat with a weapon by way of that vehicle judgment and decisions have to be made and I applaud the Providence police for what they did,” said Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare.

Police were searching for a white pick up truck because they had gotten word that Donald Morgan who was wanted for stealing a police cruiser earlier in the day had hopped in the back of one.

Cranston police initially saw the car involved in this incident and alerted Providence and State Police after the truck would not stop.

"They attempted to stop that vehicle and he refused to stop,” said Pare. "Police officers ran up that vehicle to that pick up truck and tried to gain entrance into that. They made every attempt."

In just released DOT footage you can see the white pickup truck ramming into another car on the on-ramp. Police say one civilian was injured. She was taken to the hospital Thursday and released.

The five Providence Police officers who fired weapons have been placed on administrative duty. Ultimately the evidence in this officer involved shooting will go before a grand-jury.

