DOT footage shows chase, moments leading to deadly police shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The DOT footage released Friday by police clearly shows the chase and the moments leading up to Thursday's deadly police-involved shooting.

Providence Police say that video illustrates just how Joseph Santos was using the truck as a deadly weapon.

DOT footage first shows the white pickup being driven by Joseph Santos along Union Avenue in Providence, where Providence and State Police begin their pursuit.

Santos turns left onto Route 10 North.

"Crossing all lanes, left and right, he's clearly attempting to elude police," said Col. Hugh Clements of Providence Police.

Cameras pick up the chase on Route 6 and 10 near Dean Street--the truck weaving in and out of traffic.

"He cuts in front of that trailer truck, and police had just enough time to cut in front of it as well," said Clements.

At the last minute the truck got onto the I-95 North ramp, with police in hot pursuit.

"He has nowhere to go, he's blocked at this point," said Clements.

This is where police say that truck becomes a weapon.

"You'll see him purposely using his vehicle, ramming as a weapon," said Clements.

As police swarm the truck, Santos lurches back and forth.

"He's hitting vehicles behind, in front. this trooper on the right attempting to get in the vehicle. several loud commands to exit the vehicle. and now, you can see he's ramming this poor woman right here," said Clements.

At this point officers begin shooting--the woman in the car taken to safety by police.

"She praised the providence police for saving her life," said Clements.

The smoke, police say, was caused by the white truck's spinning wheels as it's rammed up against the car.

When it clears, officers work to get the people out, discovering Santos is fatally injured.

Providence police have made this video available to the public on their Facebook page.

