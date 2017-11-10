Mother of Joseph Santos' son speaks out about police shooting

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The mother of Joseph Santos' teenage son is speaking out, saying 32-year-old Joseph Santos did not have to die at the hands of police.

"The use of force was incorrect. They should have shot the tires out, they shouldn't have shot his face. I don't mean to sound ignorant here, but they shot and killed a father, a father of two, because they thought there was a criminal in his car," said Nicole Abate Alder.

Alder says Santos was scared because he was driving without a license.

"I just think he got scared and he didn't know what to do, especially when there were so many cruisers all around him. I think he was scared at that moment. I don't think he was hitting cars to hurt people, he was trying to get away," said Alder.

Providence Police say they followed the department's policy on deadly force, which states officers should only shoot at a moving vehicle if it's absolutely necessary to stop a threat.

"I can guarantee every police officer knew that there was that risk but the over arching decision was the imminent threat for serious bodily injury or death," said Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare.

Alder says Santos was a good guy, depsite run-ins with the law over the years. His charges date back to 2002, from breaking and entering to driving with an expired license.

"He had no malice in him. There was nothing mean about him," said Alder. "Now my son doesn't have a father because Providence Police mad a big mistake."

