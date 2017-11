By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Providence after a woman was found dead in a multi-family home.

Police say the woman’s body was found in a closet at the home on Ontario Street. The body had been there for around 24 hours.

The home is being treated as an active crime scene, as of late Friday night.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

