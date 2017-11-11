PC Friars Run Past Houston Baptist In Season Opener At Alumni Hall

Providence College Press Release PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball teamed defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies, 84-55, in Providence, R.I. in the first game of the 2K Classic which benefits the Wounded Warrior Foundation. The game marked the Friars' first game in Alumni Hall since March 1, 1972.Providence has posted a 93-62 mark (0.600) all-time in season tournaments.

Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) registered a double-double for the Friars on 10 points and 10 assists.

The Friars led for 34 minutes of the game and scored 25 points off of turnovers.

During the first, the Friarsled by as many as 17 points, 34-17 (4:46). Nate Watson (Arlington, Va.) shot 4-4 from the field to lead the Friars with eight points on the half.

The Friars increased their lead throughout the second, leading by as many as 30 over the Huskies (3:10). In addition to Cartwright, three other Friars finished in double digits in the points, including Maliek White (Richmond, Va.) (13), Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) (11), and Kalif Young (Vaughan, Ontario) (10).

For the game, the Friars shot 50% from the field (31-of-62) and 44% from three-point territory (8-of-18). Jackson went 3-4 from beyond the arc.

The Friars will return to action at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Monday, Nov. 13 against No. 15/15 Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.