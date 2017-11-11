URI Rams Rout UNC Asheville In Season Opener At Ryan Center

University of Rhode Island Press Release

Rhody Starters

Matthews, Langevine, Dowtin, Terrell, Berry

UNC Asheville Starters

Wnuk, Vannatta, Thomas, Teague, Rackley

How it Happened

Seniors Stanford Robinson and Andre Berry combined for 33 points as Rhode Island opened the season with an 84-60 victory over UNC Asheville in front of the largest opening night crowd in Ryan Center history Friday night.



Playing in front of 6,367 fans, the Rams (1-0) never trailed and led for all but 11 seconds of the game. Rhody opened the game on an 8-2 run, getting baskets from four different players. Berry, Jeff Dowtin, Jared Terrell and E.C. Matthews all scored, setting the theme of balanced scoring for the night. Eight different players scored at least five points, including four in double figures as the Rams controlled the pace from start to finish.



Rhode Island took a 16-point lead into the break and pushed the advantage to as many as 28 points in the second half. Robinson - who scored 18 points off the bench - hit a layup with 10:03 to go to make the score 66-38. From there, the Rams coasted as all 14 players who dressed for the game got in the floor in the second half.

Inside the Box Score

In addition to his game-high 18 points, senior Stanford Robinson had seven steals, three rebounds and two assists. He shot 7-of-9 from the floor.

The seven steals were the most in one game by a Ram since Keith Cothran had seven at Ohio on Dec. 27, 2006.

Senior Andre Berry made his first career start and scored 15 points in 17 minutes. The 15 points matched his career high.

Sophomore Jeff Dowtin scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting and had four assists.

Senior E.C. Matthews was the fourth player in double digits, finished with 10 points.

The Rams were 15-of-20 at the free throw line as a team.

Rhode Island's bench outscored UNC Asheville, 35-10. In addition to Robinson, freshman Fatts Russell and junior Ryan Preson each added six points each.

Rhode Island had 18 assists on its 33 field goals. Senior Jared Terrell had five assists, while Russell and Dowtin had four apiece.

Stat of the Game

27 - Rhode Island's pressure defense forced 27 turnovers by UNC Asheville, which led to 28 points for the Rams.

What's Next

Rhode Island heads to Nevada for a game Monday night. The game will air on ESPNU. Tip-off is set for 11:30 p.m. EST.