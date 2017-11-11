State Police speak on capture of fugitive, officer-involved shooting

By News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) – New details have been revealed following the arrest and capture of fugitive Donald Morgan.

In a press briefing Saturday morning, Rhode Island State Police shared critical details regarding the manhunt and capture of Morgan, whose theft of a State Police Cruiser and subsequent escape from authorities led to a manhunt and officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

State Police reveal that the police vehicle that Morgan stole did not have a barrier between the back and front seats. The keys were left in the vehicle so that the emergency lights could run while the State Trooper assessed the scene of a roadside accident. Morgan, while handcuffed, was able to climb into the front seat of the cruiser and drive away while the Trooper was preoccupied. The trooper was following all State Police protocol at the time, and is not on any sort of administrative leave.

The briefing also revealed that when Morgan was captured Friday night in Cumberland, he resisted arrest and was tased by officers before they were able to apprehend him.

Daniel Medeiros, 54, and Rachael Read, 52, friends of Morgan living at the Vermont Avenue home where he was found, will also face charges of harboring the fugitive from justice.

Any link between Morgan and Joseph Santos, the man killed in the officer-involved shooting Thursday, remains unclear. Both State Troopers and Providence Police fired nearly 40 shots into the white pickup truck that Santos was traveling in, killing Santos and severely wounding Christine Demers, Santos' passenger.

Police previously stated that they began following Santos for driving erratically Thursday morning, in a car matching the description of a vehicle linked to Morgan. Santos attempted to elude police and led officers on a chase, finally attempting to ram his way out of a blockade, where he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

The briefing reveals that four Rhode Island State Troopers took part in the shooting, and all are currently on administrative leave. Colonel Ann Assumpico, Superintendent Director of the Department of Public Safety, says that while her sympathies go out to the family of Santos, footage of the chase and subsequent shooting make clear that his behavior was a risk to public safety.

Donald Morgan, 35, of Providence, faces the following charges:

Escape from custody

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Obstructing an officer in execution of duty

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Resisting arrest

Daniel Medeiros, 54, and Rachael Read, 52, both of Cumberland, face the following charges.

Harboring a criminal

