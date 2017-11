By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A man is being charged with murder after a fatal stabbing late Friday night.

Providence Police say that Judex Maldonado, 28, stabbed and killed Charles Martinez, 32, following an altercation around 11:00 p.m.

Maldonado was arrested by Providence Police and charged with murder. He was transported to the ACI in Cranston.

Major Thomas Verdi say that this is the city’s 9th homicide this year.

