Rhode Island opens new home for veterans - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island opens new home for veterans

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has officially opened its new home for veterans on Veterans Day.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo hosted the state’s Veterans Day ceremony and a traditional ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon at the home in Bristol, Rhode Island.

The veterans had previously lived at a home dating back to 1955. Additions were built later.

The new, state-of-the-art, 208-bed home was built at the same site in Bristol to provide nursing and residential care for veterans.

Veterans began moving in last week. They live in cottages. Each veteran has a private bedroom and bathroom. There’s a central location for social activities and services.

Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn says Rhode Island is one of the first states to use this new community living concept for veterans’ long-term care. Construction began in 2015.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.