Rhode Island opens new home for veterans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has officially opened its new home for veterans on Veterans Day.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo hosted the state’s Veterans Day ceremony and a traditional ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon at the home in Bristol, Rhode Island.

The veterans had previously lived at a home dating back to 1955. Additions were built later.

The new, state-of-the-art, 208-bed home was built at the same site in Bristol to provide nursing and residential care for veterans.

Veterans began moving in last week. They live in cottages. Each veteran has a private bedroom and bathroom. There’s a central location for social activities and services.

Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn says Rhode Island is one of the first states to use this new community living concept for veterans’ long-term care. Construction began in 2015.

