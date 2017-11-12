Police: Crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Boston man drove his car into oncoming traffic in Rhode Island, causing a crash that left two people dead and two others injured.

Police say the 20-year-old driver was headed south near the Raytheon Corporation’s Portsmouth campus on Friday when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a car carrying three people that was traveling in the opposite direction.

A 90-year-old Portsmouth woman and a 59-year-old Little Compton man in the second car were killed. The 58-year-old driver of that car was taken to a hospital, along with the other driver.

There is no word on whether the driver is facing charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

