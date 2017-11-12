Police identify victims of Portsmouth crash, driver arraigned

By: Chloe Leshner

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — A 20 year old Massachusetts man was arraigned from his hospital bed this afternoon, charged with driving under the influence. Police say he drove into oncoming traffic in Portsmouth, causing a crash that left two people dead.

A tragic weekend for a Little Compton family, two members killed by a drunk driver. Family members say 58 year old Mary Ann White was driving down West Main Road with her husband and mother at the time of the accident. Police say their car was hit when Houston Smith, a 20 year old man apparently under the influence, crossed the center line hitting them head on.

White is still in the hospital with injuries. Her mother, 90 year old Dina Occhi and her husband, 59 year old Theodore White died in the accident.

Portsmouth Fire officials had to extricate Smith from his car and he was brought to the hospital with injuries. He was arraigned at Rhode Island Hospital today on 2 counts of driving under the influence death resulting, transportation and possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana. Smith was released on personal recognizance.

