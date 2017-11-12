Police identify victims of Portsmouth crash, driver arraigned - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police identify victims of Portsmouth crash, driver arraigned

Posted: Updated:

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — A 20 year old Massachusetts man was arraigned from his hospital bed this afternoon, charged with driving under the influence. Police say he drove into oncoming traffic in Portsmouth, causing a crash that left two people dead.

A tragic weekend for a Little Compton family, two members killed by a drunk driver. Family members say 58 year old Mary Ann White was driving down West Main Road with her husband and mother at the time of the accident. Police say their car was hit when Houston Smith, a 20 year old man apparently under the influence, crossed the center line hitting them head on.

White is still in the hospital with injuries. Her mother, 90 year old Dina Occhi and her husband, 59 year old Theodore White died in the accident.

Portsmouth Fire officials had to extricate Smith from his car and he was brought to the hospital with injuries. He was arraigned at Rhode Island Hospital today on 2 counts of driving under the influence death resulting, transportation and possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana. Smith was released on personal recognizance.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.