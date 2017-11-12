West Warwick man dies in single-car crash on I-95 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

West Warwick man dies in single-car crash on I-95

Posted:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Warwick man was killed in a single-car crash on I-95 early Sunday morning, according to Rhode Island State Police.

31-year-old Brandon Robinson was driving north on I-95 at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday when his car went off the road south of Exit 7, and struck a tree and rolled over.

Police say Robinson was ejected from the car and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Speed appears to be a factor in the accident.

Police say Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

