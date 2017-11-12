Court date set for RI State Police vehicle thief

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence man arrested for stealing a Rhode Island State Police cruiser which lead to a state wide manhunt is expected in court later this week.

35-year-old Donald Morgan is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Morgan is being held at the ACI following his arraignment before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.

The two Cumberland residents, 54-year-old Daniel Medeiros and 52-year-old Rachael Read who were arrested for harboring Morgan, are also at the ACI.

Bail for Medeiros and Read was set at $10,000 with surety. As of Saturday, neither made bail.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017