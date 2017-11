By Nick Coit

Three girls soccer state champions were crowned Sunday at Rhode Island College.

In Division I, two goals by Olivia Freitas lifting La Salle over South Kingstown, 2-1. It's the third title in five years for the Rams.

Burrillville scoring in the fourth & fifth round of penalty kicks to top Scituate, 0-0 (2-0), and win the Division II championship.

Johnston takes home the Division III title, 2-1, over East Providence. Bianca Robbins scoring the game-winning goal.