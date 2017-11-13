Fall River Police investigating overnight officer-involved shoot - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River Police investigating overnight officer-involved shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River Police are investigating an overnight police-involved shooting.

The incident occurred at Riggenbach and Airport Roads just before midnight.

According to police, one person is dead.

A short time later, police arrived at Charlton Memorial Hospital for an altercation. At least one person was taken into custody.

Police said the two incidents are connected.

ABC6 News has a crew in Fall River and will bring you the latest information once it becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

