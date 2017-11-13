Fall River Police investigating overnight officer-involved shooting

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River Police are investigating an overnight police-involved shooting.

The incident occurred at Riggenbach and Airport Roads just before midnight.

According to police, one person is dead.

A short time later, police arrived at Charlton Memorial Hospital for an altercation. At least one person was taken into custody.

Police said the two incidents are connected.

