Fall River police seek missing female believed to be in danger

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Fall River Police are asking for help from residents locating a woman who has been missing since September.

Elizabeth Simon, 28, with no listed address, was last seen on September 30th, 2017, and is considered to be missing and endangered.

Police said Simon has no family that lives in the area, and is known to frequent homeless shelters.

Authorities are concerned for her mental health, as she has a prior history of drug addiction.

Simon is described as 4’ 11” with a thin build. Other features include strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, call Fall River Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796 or call anonymously at 508-672-8477.

