New Year's Eve prison escapee pleads guilty

New Year's Eve prison escapee pleads guilty

BOSTON, M.A. (WLNE) —The inmate who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center last New Year’s Eve has plead guilty to several charges.

James Morales, 35, originally plead not guilty, but in October he reached a deal to change his plea in exchange for a 15 year prison sentence.

Morales was arrested and charged with stealing 16 guns from an army reserve facility in Massachusetts.

He later broke out of the Central Falls jail on New Years Eve 2016 by scaling a fence and then using this bed sheet to shimmy down the side of the prison.

It took hours for corrections officers to notice that Morales was missing.

During the five days he was out of prison he attempted to rob two banks in Cambridge.

Massachusetts State Police tracked Morales down on foot in Somerville.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

