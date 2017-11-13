CVS Pharmacy battles prescription database issues - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

CVS Pharmacy battles prescription database issues

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A connectivity problem downed CVS Pharmacy prescription services nationwide for most of day on Monday.

The Woonsocket based company said some pharmacies experienced service interruptions on Monday which prevented pharmacists from filling out certain prescriptions.

A spokesman from CVS said the issue primarily affected insurance claims processing.

Angry patients took to Twitter this afternoon to complain about the problem.

CVS said the issue was resolved around 8:00 p.m.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.