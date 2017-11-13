CVS Pharmacy battles prescription database issues

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A connectivity problem downed CVS Pharmacy prescription services nationwide for most of day on Monday.
The Woonsocket based company said some pharmacies experienced service interruptions on Monday which prevented pharmacists from filling out certain prescriptions.
A spokesman from CVS said the issue primarily affected insurance claims processing.
Angry patients took to Twitter this afternoon to complain about the problem.
CVS said the issue was resolved around 8:00 p.m.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017