CVS Pharmacy battles prescription database issues

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A connectivity problem downed CVS Pharmacy prescription services nationwide for most of day on Monday.

The Woonsocket based company said some pharmacies experienced service interruptions on Monday which prevented pharmacists from filling out certain prescriptions.

A spokesman from CVS said the issue primarily affected insurance claims processing.

Angry patients took to Twitter this afternoon to complain about the problem.

We understand your concerns, Ashley. Some pharmacies are experiencing system interruptions; they're in the process of being resolved. They can & should continue to fill rxs for patients. Pls provide the location you visited so we can look into this further. Thank you! — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) November 14, 2017

CVS said the issue was resolved around 8:00 p.m.

