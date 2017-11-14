Murphy Posts Double-Double, #14 Minnesota Beats PC Friars At The Dunk

Providence College Press Release

Providence, R.I. – The Providence College Men’s Basketball Team fell to No. 14 Minnesota, 86-74, in the Gavitt Tipoff Games at the Dunkin Donuts Arena on Monday night.



Senior point guard Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calf.) led Providence (1-1) with 12 points and nine assists. Jordan Murphy paced Minnesota with 23 points and 14 rebounds.



The Friars’ held a 46-40 advantage with 16:28 to play, but the Gophers went on a 38-20 run over the next 12 minutes to take a commanding 78-66 lead with 4:30 left.



Amir Coffey was the catalyst of the Gopher's spurt as he hit a pair of big three pointers to increase Minnesota’s lead up to a dozen.



Minnesota jumped to an early 12-2 lead, but the Friars responded with a 10-2 run capped off by a Nate Watson (Arlington, Va.) dunk to pull within 14-12 at the under 12 media timeout.



As the first half went on, Providence found their rhythm offensively due in large part to their fast paced style of play.



An Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) three pointer tied the score at 27 and shortly thereafter, consecutive treys from Jackson and senior Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) in transition gave Providence their largest lead of the first half, 39-33.



Three free throws pulled Minnesota within 39-36 at the half.



Sophomore Kalif Young (Vaughan, Ontario) came out flying to begin the second half for Providence. Young (11 points) hit a layup in transition to put Providence up 43-38 before finishing an and-one off a feed from Cartwright to give Providence their largest lead of the game, 46-40, with 16:28 to play.



Unfortunately for the Friars, Minnesota’s size down low proved too much to handle. The Gophers tallied 18 points in the paint and poured in 14-second chance points en route to victory.



Jackson finished with 10 point for Providence while senior Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds.



Providence will next travel to Madison Square Garden where they will take on the University of Washington on Thursday night in the 2K Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30pm ET on ESPN2.



– GO FRIARS –