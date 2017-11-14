Anderson Sets New Career High In Points, Leads Brown Past Quinnipiac

Brown University Press Release

Hamden, Conn. - Sophomore guard Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) scored 18 of his career high 23 points in the first half, and sophomore forward Josh Howard (Charlotte, NC) added 19 points, as Brown held on for a 79-72 win over Quinnipiac at TD Bank Sports Center.

Brown (2-0) earned its second straight win to open the season, while Quinnipiac falls to 1-1.

Leading 44-34 at the half, Brown came flying out of the locker room and built at 19-point lead, 58-39, with 15:04 left on a lay-up Tamenang Choh (Lowell, MA).

Quinnipiac slowly chipped away at the Brown lead and pulled to within six points of the Bears, trailing 74-68 with 1:48 remaining in the game on a layup by forward Chaise Daniels.

Three free throws by Anderson down the stretch sealed the game for the Bears.

“We did a great job of going after loose balls and rebounding,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “Our defense held Quinnipiac to two offensive rebounds in the second half. Brandon and Josh made huge shots and were terrific on the offensive end.”

Brown outrebounded the Bobcats 45-33 overall, including a 28-13 margin in the second half. Junior Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) paced the Bears with a career best 10 rebounds.

Anderson registered his career scoring high for the second straight game, hitting 6-of-13 field goals and 10-of-13 free throws, while adding a career high five assists. Howard, who had six rebounds, was 7-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc.

Bears’ freshman forward Desmond Cambridge (Nashville, TN) scored 12 points and had five rebounds, while Choh added seven points and six rebounds.

Quinnipiac was paced by Daniels, who scored 18 points, and Cameron Young with 15 points and nine rebounds. Rich Kelly chipped in with 14 points and five assists for the Bobcats.

Brown jumped out to a 21-8 lead with 11:14 left in the opening half after a trey by Howard. Anderson scored 10 points for the Bears in building the 13-point advantage.

The Bobcats clawed back to within five points, 32-27, on a basket by Jacob Rigoni with 3:10 left in the half.

A 12-7 run by the Bears to close the half, gave Brown a 44-34 lead at intermission, capped off by sophomore forward David Erebor’s (Sykesville, MD) rebound and layup with one second remaining.

Next up for the Bears is a non-league game against St. Francis (NY) in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, November 19. Tip-off is 1:00 pm.