Attorney wants fresh look at frat house charges

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A Penn State University fraternity member accused of new counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and liquor code violations following the death of a teenage pledge from New Jersey wants prosecutors to look at the case again.

Attorney Rocco Cipparone Jr. represents fraternity member Michael Bonatucci. The attorney said Monday he hopes the next district attorney will re-examine “the charging decisions that have been made.”

Prosecutors say newly recovered security camera footage from inside the fraternity house shows Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza was given at least 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller has charged 10 new defendants, reinstated charges against people whose cases had been dropped and added counts against people previously charged. She is leaving office at the end of the year.

