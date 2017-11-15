UPDATE: Providence murder suspect held without bail

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect arrested in a deadly stabbing in Providence Tuesday morning is now ordered held without bail.

31-year-old Richard Sostre was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Providence District Court on murder charges.

Police say Sostre stabbed 52-year-old William Rodriguez in the area of Chalkstone Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Rodriguez died at Rhode Island Hospital.

This stabbing marks the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017