UPDATE: Providence murder suspect held without bail - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Providence murder suspect held without bail

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect arrested in a deadly stabbing in Providence Tuesday morning is now ordered held without bail.

31-year-old Richard Sostre was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Providence District Court on murder charges.

Police say Sostre stabbed 52-year-old William Rodriguez in the area of Chalkstone Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Rodriguez died at Rhode Island Hospital.

This stabbing marks the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

