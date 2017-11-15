UPDATE: Providence murder suspect held without bail

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect arrested in a deadly stabbing in Providence Tuesday morning is now ordered held without bail.
31-year-old Richard Sostre was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Providence District Court on murder charges.
Police say Sostre stabbed 52-year-old William Rodriguez in the area of Chalkstone Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Rodriguez died at Rhode Island Hospital.
This stabbing marks the city’s 10th homicide of the year.
