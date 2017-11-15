Cause of death released for man shot on 95 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cause of death released for man shot on 95

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office release the autopsy of the man who was shot and killed by police on 95 in Providence last Thursday.

The autopsy showed that 32-year-old Joseph Santos died of a gunshot to the neck.

Providence and Rhode Island State Police fired shots to his white pickup truck near the Providence Place Mall.

Officials believed Santos was carrying a man who stole a police cruiser earlier in the morning.

