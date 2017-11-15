Cause of death released for man shot on 95

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office release the autopsy of the man who was shot and killed by police on 95 in Providence last Thursday.
The autopsy showed that 32-year-old Joseph Santos died of a gunshot to the neck.
Providence and Rhode Island State Police fired shots to his white pickup truck near the Providence Place Mall.
Officials believed Santos was carrying a man who stole a police cruiser earlier in the morning.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017