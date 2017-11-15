Warwick principal charged with failure to report abuse

By: Samantha Fenlon

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Cedar Hill Elementary School Principal Dr. Colleen Mercurio is facing one misdemeanor charge for failure to report child abuse.

Police say they were notified of the alleged abuse this summer.

A police report obtained by ABC6 News reveals that in the fall of 2016 a child at the school said they had been sexually touched under clothing while riding the school bus for the past two years.

That report further states that kissing and touching of private parts happened both at home and on the bus.

“This isn’t a situation where an administrator can handle for themselves how they want to handle the situation. And, it’s outrageous,” said Corey Smith.

Smith has two kids at Cedar Hill Elementary. He says he learned of this incident over the summer and immediately took action.

He helped start a petition to oust Mercurio and presented it before the school committee with dozens of signatures.

He says the handling of the abuse allegations is just one of the problems he has with the school leader.

“I don’t want her to be in charge of children again,” said Smith.

Police say the 55-year-old principal never reported the alleged abuse to DCYF.

Kerri White a spokeswoman for DCYF issuing a statement reading in part, “DCYF’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of all children. Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to DCYF within 24 hours of becoming aware of such abuse/neglect…”

Mercurio surrendered to police last week after a warrant was issued. Mercurio has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Mercurio’s attorney released the following statement on the matter. It reads as follows:

Dr. Mercurio is in her fifteenth (15th) year as an administrator in the Warwick School District. Her outstanding performance in that capacity was recently rewarded by the district in the form of a new three (3) year contract. Dr. Mercurio has consistently and faithfully followed all district protocols regarding student safety during her tenure and has always contacted DCYF when the law requires. Please remember that due process takes place in the courts and not through social media. Dr. Mercurio looks forward to addressing this misdemeanor charge and clearing her name in court.

