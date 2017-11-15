Friars To Use 2K Challenge To Build Team Chemistry

The Friars will travel to New York City to play Washington on Thursday, November 16 at 9:30 pm on ESPN 2 in their second game of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. The winner of Thursday's game will face Virginia Tech or St. Louis on Friday, November 17 at MSG at 7:30 pm. In the Friars' fourth game of the 2K Classic, the team will play Belmont on Wednesday, November 22 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center at 7 p.m. on FS1.



Friars All-Time Versus Washington:



Thursday's game will be second meeting all-time between the Friars and and the Huskies. The Friars have posted a 0-1 mark against Washington. In the first meeting between the two teams, Washington earned a 60-51 win on December 19, 1980 at the Industrial Bank Classic in Providence.



Scouting The Huskies: Washington enters the game with a 2-0 record. The Huskies opened the season with an 86-82 win at home over Belmont on November 10. On November 12, the Huskies defeated Eastern Washington, 79-69. Washington was picked 10th of 12 teams in the Pac 12 Preseason Media Poll. Washington returns 66 percent of its offense and 65 percent of its rebounding. Senior guard David Crisp is the team's top returning scorer. Last season, he averaged 13.8 ppg. Washington posted a 9-22 mark, including a 2-16 record in conference play last season. The Huskies are led by first-year Head Coach Mike Hopkins. Hopkins came to Washington after serving an assistant at Syracuse for 22 years.