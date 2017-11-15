Rhody Moves On Without E.C. Matthews

URI's basketball team is getting used to life without EC Matthews again. The Rams were back at practiced without their All-A10 guard for the first time Wednesday.



Matthews was seen at practice with a cast on his left arm. He fractured his left wrist Monday against Nevada. He is scheduled to miss 4-6 weeks, and the remainder of the non-conference schedule.



Rhody hosts Holy Cross Sunday. A starting lineup hadn't been decided as of Wednesday's practice.



Head coach Dan Hurley was optimistic, and was already looking forward to getting Matthews back.