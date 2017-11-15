Rhody Moves On Without E.C. Matthews - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhody Moves On Without E.C. Matthews

URI's basketball team is getting used to life without EC Matthews again. The Rams were back at practiced without their All-A10 guard for the first time Wednesday.

Matthews was seen at practice with a cast on his left arm. He fractured his left wrist Monday against Nevada. He is scheduled to miss 4-6 weeks, and the remainder of the non-conference schedule.

Rhody hosts Holy Cross Sunday. A starting lineup hadn't been decided as of Wednesday's practice. 

Head coach Dan Hurley was optimistic, and was already looking forward to getting Matthews back.

