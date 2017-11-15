Tip jar thief wanted by Acushnet Police

Courtesy of the Attleboro Police Department
Courtesy of the Attleboro Police Department
By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — A male suspect is wanted for the theft of a tip jar from a Honey Dew Donuts, police said.
Attleboro Police are seeking a suspect who was seen over surveillance cameras wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants.
The suspect entered the Honey Dew Donuts on Pleasant Street around 12: 33 p.m., Wednesday and swiped the tip jar from the counter.
Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect is asking to contact the Attleboro Police at 508-222-1212 and use reference case #17113700.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017