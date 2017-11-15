Tip jar thief wanted by Acushnet Police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tip jar thief wanted by Acushnet Police

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Attleboro Police Department Courtesy of the Attleboro Police Department
Courtesy of the Attleboro Police Department Courtesy of the Attleboro Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — A male suspect is wanted for the theft of a tip jar from a Honey Dew Donuts, police said.

Attleboro Police are seeking a suspect who was seen over surveillance cameras wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants.

The suspect entered the Honey Dew Donuts on Pleasant Street around 12: 33 p.m., Wednesday and swiped the tip jar from the counter.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect is asking to contact the Attleboro Police at 508-222-1212 and use reference case #17113700.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.