Tip jar thief wanted by Acushnet Police

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — A male suspect is wanted for the theft of a tip jar from a Honey Dew Donuts, police said.

Attleboro Police are seeking a suspect who was seen over surveillance cameras wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants.

The suspect entered the Honey Dew Donuts on Pleasant Street around 12: 33 p.m., Wednesday and swiped the tip jar from the counter.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect is asking to contact the Attleboro Police at 508-222-1212 and use reference case #17113700.

